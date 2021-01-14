Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.36. 205,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

