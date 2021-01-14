Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 62.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 746,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 287,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

Shares of EL traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.30. 31,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

