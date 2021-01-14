Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 267,065 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,582.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,065 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 838,774 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 289,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

