Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 57,414 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,388.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,617. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

