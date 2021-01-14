Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,839 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.30% of H&R Block worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in H&R Block by 55.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 100,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,128. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 3.91. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

