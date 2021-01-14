Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.48. 1,127,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

