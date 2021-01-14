Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.58. 80,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,711. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $143.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.