Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 12,320 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

PNC stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 52,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.94. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

