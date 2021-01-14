Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 13,563 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its position in Danaher by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.55. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,673. The company has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.79 and a 200-day moving average of $213.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

