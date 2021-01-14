Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $848.54. 1,128,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,220.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

