Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 16,438 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.53, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

