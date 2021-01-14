Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

DVY traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $102.18. 5,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,165. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

