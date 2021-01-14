Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 23,651 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after buying an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 45,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

