Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 27,785 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $93.63. 57,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,099 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

