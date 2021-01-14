Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 4,513 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,461. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

