Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 7,375 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.04. 52,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 238.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

