Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 8,292 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

MUB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.01. 101,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

