Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.95. 66,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,797. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

