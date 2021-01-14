Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. 205,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,234. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.