Function X (FX) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $114,843.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,738.28 or 1.00408484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,625,959 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

