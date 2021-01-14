Function X (FX) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $114,843.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,738.28 or 1.00408484 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010933 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038852 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.