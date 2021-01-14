Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $95,343.44 and approximately $454,252.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00107056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233228 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056098 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.