Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) (CVE:BNXA)

Stock analysts at Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) (CVE:BNXA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) Cryptocurrency Payment Solution Company’s Share Price up 2.5x After Going Public Yesterday – Introductory Note” and dated January 7, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.15. 148,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,938. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.35.

A-Labs Capital I Corp. operates as a payment service provider for the digital asset industry worldwide. It provides a fiat-to-crypto gateway solution for exchanges, wallets, and other cryptocurrency businesses. The company also offers payment methods, including credit cards and retail store networks.

