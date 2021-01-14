Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.63 million, a P/E ratio of -41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth $558,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 23.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.