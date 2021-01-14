Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.87. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 57,354 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

