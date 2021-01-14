FuzeX Reaches Market Cap of $151,912.83 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $151,912.83 and $2,781.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

