FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AIRC opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

