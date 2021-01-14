FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CareDx, Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareDx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of CDNA opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.30 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,606. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

