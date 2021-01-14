FY2020 Earnings Estimate for GreenSky, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for GreenSky in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GreenSky by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalik acquired 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.