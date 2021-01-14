FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Glanbia plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glanbia in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Glanbia has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

