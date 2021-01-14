FY2020 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Raised by Analyst

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

