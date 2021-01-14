FY2020 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Lifted by Analyst

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baxter International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAX. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

