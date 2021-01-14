FY2020 EPS Estimates for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

CLPT stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

