FY2020 EPS Estimates for Clovis Oncology Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.86). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 407,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

