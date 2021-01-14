FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crocs by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Crocs by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

