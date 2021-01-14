FY2020 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after buying an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

