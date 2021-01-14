FY2020 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) Boosted by Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

