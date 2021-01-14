FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Global Inc. Lifted by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Heritage Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HGBL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

