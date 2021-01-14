FY2020 EPS Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Raised by Analyst

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 120.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,150. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

