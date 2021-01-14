FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEKEY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

