FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Corus Entertainment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.35 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.