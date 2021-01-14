FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Disco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Disco stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. Disco has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

