FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FR opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.