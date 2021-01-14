FY2021 Earnings Forecast for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By Raymond James

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$39.72 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

