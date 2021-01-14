FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Issued By William Blair

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 355,648 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 112,410 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

