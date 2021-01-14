FY2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

NYSE FRT opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $131.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.