FY2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

FIVE stock opened at $192.60 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $195.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.