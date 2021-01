FY2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

FIVE stock opened at $192.60 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $195.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

