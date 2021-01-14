FY2021 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Increased by Analyst

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

