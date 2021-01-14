FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $3.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

