FY2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Life Storage shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 255.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after acquiring an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after buying an additional 154,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 301,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.