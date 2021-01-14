FY2021 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reduced by Wedbush

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

NVCR stock opened at $176.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. NovoCure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $181.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

